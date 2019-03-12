Letter: Dixon’s independence claim is debatable given party lines

In County Legislator Lynne Dixon’s recent announcement of her candidacy for county executive, she touted her membership in the Independence Party as proof that she would not be influenced by the major political party power brokers.

Why, then, is she attempting to run on the Republican and Conservative Party lines, as was reported in the February 27 Buffalo News? It’s hard for me to believe that by agreeing to run under their aegis Dixon wouldn’t be circumscribed by their partisan tenets and requirements.

Her claim of somehow being absolved of political allegiance just doesn’t wash.

Judith Geer

Holland