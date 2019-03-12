KRATZ, Dorothy L. (Mack)

March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter W. Kratz; loving mother of John Kratz and Judith (Thomas) Varano; dear grandmother of Ericka Kratz, Jamie and Jenna Varano; sister of Helen (the late Gerald) Kipp and the late Marland Mack, Ruth Briel and Robert Mack; dear aunt of several nieces and nephews; also survived by her beloved cat "Miss Beans." Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Dietrich funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a funeral service will be held at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to Amherst Community Church or the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com