KOGLER, Richard E.

KOGLER - Richard E. March 9, 2019, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Carmela (Rubino) Kogler. Cherished father of Denise (Bill) Fitzgibbons, Dawn (Joseph) Hulme and Cheryl (Jim) Fluker. Loving grandfather of Ashley (Matt), Christopher, Patrick, Jessica, Ryan, Nicholas, Allison, Samantha and Marissa. Great-grandfather of Angelina, Kylie, Christopher Jr. and Jocelynn. Dearest cousin of Jeff and Jerry; and dear friend of Gary. Also survived by aunts, cousins and friends. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at St. Andrew's Church (Sheridan and Elmwood) at 9:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralkhome.com