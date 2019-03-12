KeyCorp not looking at bank deals, CFO says

Don't look for KeyCorp to make another banking acquisition anytime soon, according to one of its top executives.

"We're not seeing a need to go out there and do other bank acquisitions to support our franchise or gain additional market share that way," said Donald Kimble, Key's chief financial officer, at an RBC Capital Markets conference on Tuesday. "That's not a priority for us."

Cleveland-based Key considered its deal for First Niagara Financial Group, completed in 2016, as a "unique opportunity," and still views the acquisition that way, Kimble said.

The bank's focus "isn't being a nationwide retail bank," he said. "We believe we have sufficient scale for us to be successful."