KeyBank CEO to replace Robert Rich as Cleveland Clinic board chair

KeyBank chairman and CEO Beth E. Mooney will serve as the next chair of the board of directors of the Cleveland Clinic, taking over for Robert E. Rich Jr.

Rich, the chairman of Rich Products Corp., has served as chair for 11 years. Mooney will take over as chair on May 6. She has served on the clinic's board since 2006. Key's Northeastern regional headquarters is in Larkinville.

Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic's president and CEO, said Rich "directed the board during a time of unprecedented growth for Cleveland Clinic. His business expertise, his commitment to patient safety and quality, and his cogent leadership helped to solidify Cleveland Clinic’s standing as an international healthcare leader."