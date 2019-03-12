HOELSCHER, Gerard K.

HOELSCHER - Gerard K. Age 59, passed away suddenly March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Schiedel) Hoelscher; father of Emilee (Cameron) Fraser and Hannah Hoelscher; brother of Gordon Hoelscher, Joseph (Marilyn) Hoelscher, Doris (Kenneth) Hoffman and the late Gary Hoelscher; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 1-4 and 6-9 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 am in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences and register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com