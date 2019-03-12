Historic day in Buffalo weather lore won't be too exciting; warm-up on the way

Happy March blizzard day in Buffalo.

Don't worry, this March 12 will be cold but blizzard-free.

National Weather Service forecasters call for partly sunny skies in Buffalo with below-average temperatures.

"High pressure and much drier air will build into the region," the weather service said. "Despite the increasing amounts of sun we can expect one more day of below normal temperatures."

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the second of a pair 2013-14 winter blizzards that struck the Buffalo Niagara region and left behind almost 14 inches of snow.

It's also the 26th anniversary of the 1993 "Storm of the Century" that devastated the eastern United States, including Western New York, and lives on in meteorological case studies.

A 32-degree day doesn't seem so tough to take by comparison, does it?

What's more, by Thursday forecasters are calling for temperatures to be nearly 30 degrees warmer – in the low 60s.

Warm and moist southerly air drawn northward ahead of an approaching storm system that's forecast to bring showers and even chances for thunderstorms overnight Thursday and Friday, weather service forecasters said.

Forecasts show it could be the warmest day since a 62-degree day in Buffalo back on Nov. 6.

In between, forecasters call for a slight chance for showers on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

Buffalo's average high temperature for this week are in the low 40s.