High Schools scores & schedules (March 13)

Boys basketball

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton

Friday’s Games

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

Niagara Falls vs. III-West Genesee, 5 p.m.

IX-Kingston vs. XI-Brentwood, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS B SEMIFINALS

Olean vs. II-Glens Falls, 9:30 a.m.

XI-Center Moriches vs. III-Lowville, 11:15 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

CLASS AA FINALS

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS B FINALS

Semifinal winners, 5:15 p.m.

CLASS C SEMIFINALS

Middle College vs. II-Lake George, 9 a.m.

XI-Greenport vs. III-Cprstown., 10:45 a.m.

CLASS D SEMIFINALS

Panama vs. II-Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 12:45 p.m.

IV-Marathon vs. X-Harrisville, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CLASS C FINALS

Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.

CLASS D FINALS

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

Park vs. Albany Academy, TBA

CLASS B SEMIFINAL

O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, TBA

Girls basketball

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Hudson Valley CC, Troy

Friday’s Games

CLASS C SEMIFINALS

Maple Grove vs. II-Cambridge, 3:15 p.m.

IV-Watkins Gln. vs. IX-Millbrook, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS D SEMIFINALS

Franklinville vs. II-Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, 11:45 a.m.

X-Edwards-Knox vs. IV-South Kortright Central, 10 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

CLASS C FINALS

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS D FINALS

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Monsignor Martin, Yale Cup I, Yale Cup II, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, Niagara Orleans, CCAA East II, CCAA West I, CCAA West II, IAC, Charter Schools.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Monsignor Martin, Canisius Cup, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, CCAA East I, CCAA East II, CCAA West I, CCAA West II, IAC, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.