HEINE, Charles G.

HEINE - Charles G. March 9, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (nee Huber); loving brother of John "Jack" (Joan) Heine, the late Donald Heine, Robert (Lilian) Heine, Richard (Mary) Heine and Paul Heine; brother-in-law of Sharon and Joan Heine; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great friend of Paul Kuhaneck. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4245 Union Rd., # 108, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com