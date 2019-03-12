HEFTKA, Mary M. (Posluszny)

HEFTKA - Mary M. (nee Posluszny)

March 11, 2019, age 86, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Heftka; dearest mother of late Michael (Nancy), Robert (Margaret) and Eugene Jr. "Brooks" (Michelle) Heftka; dear grandmother of Craig (Kellie), Jaime, Christopher "Scooter" (Monica), Nicholas, Justin, Michael (Jenn), Victoria "Tory" (Jeffrey) Kirkwood, Amanda, Carolyn, Adam, Callie, Maureen "Molly" Heftka; great-grandmother of Collin, Kate, Cecelia "Cece", Jaxon and Evan; sister of Joanne Staron and predeceased by other brothers and sisters; aunt of Florence (Gene) Mruk; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, March 13th, from 3-8 PM at MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com