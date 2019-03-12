Hawk discovered last week by Amherst highway worker has died

An adult red-tailed hawk rescued by an Amherst Highway Department worker last week has died, the SPCA Serving Erie County announced Tuesday.

The hawk was in guarded condition when he was found lying in the snow in Snyder on March 5 by laborer Tim Boyle and brought by Amherst animal control to the SPCA in West Seneca. The year-old bird had suffered head trauma and blindness, was emaciated and was coated in ice and snow.

The hawk survived a few days but died sometime overnight Friday or early Saturday before its discovery in the SPCA's wildlife center Saturday morning, SPCA spokeswoman Gina Browning said. The precise cause of death isn't known, she said.

The SPCA waited until Tuesday to disclose the death on Facebook to contact Amherst officials first.