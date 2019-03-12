Hali Boyz Mexican closing; space, equipment for sale

The space and equipment used for Hali Boyz Mexican is for sale, in anticipation of its March 30 closure.

Malak Mazeh and his brother Nour opened the halal taco spot at 388 Amherst St. in May 2017, after extensive upgrades on the building.

In a Facebook statement March 12, they announced it was for sale, for $48,000 or best offer, for the lease and contents. Holi Boyz will be moving to Plano, Texas.

The restaurant will stop serving food March 30, the announcement said.

The updated space has "Re-piped gas lines. Brand new electrical systems through out our whole restaurant to handle the brand new equipment we installed. Gas meters taken from basement to side of building per city code. Brand new exhaust system for hood. Everything in tip top running shape."

Interested parties can call the restaurant at 716-783-9940.

