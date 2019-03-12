Gunning's addition give UB six wrestlers at NCAA meet

University at Buffalo heavyweight Jake Gunning earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh March 21-23, it was announced on Tuesday. The Bulls now have six national qualifiers their most since 2011 when they also had six.

Gunning lost an automatic bid by falling in the fourth-place match at the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Saturday. However, the redshirt-senior has been a mainstay in the national rankings all season which led to his selection.

Gunning will join MAC champions Troy Keller (165) and Brett Perry (197) as well as Derek Spann (133), Bryan Lantry (141) and Alex Smythe (157) who also earned bids to the championship at PPG Paints Arena.