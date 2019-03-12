EHMS, Patricia J. (Gatta)

EHMS - Patricia J. (nee Gatta)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Ehms; loving mom of Deborah (Robin) Kennard, D. William (Debra) Ehms, Bonnie See, and Paul (Maru) Ehms; cherished grandma of Tina, Melissa (Rodney), Tommy (Mackenzie), Alexandra, Christopher, Michael, and Abby; adored great-grandma of Mia, Kayla, Cienna, Rodney, and Beckham; dearest sister of Maureen (late William) Schanbacher, James (Helen) Gatta, Nancy McGuire, Elizabeth (Francis) Clifford, late Delores (late Frank) Lewis, and late Maryellen (Dave) Brooks; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 1-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday morning at 10 AM. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the caring support of Mary Siener. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com