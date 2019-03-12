DULSKI, Florence J. (Kaszuba)

Of Blasdell, March 9, 2019; beloved wife of the late Stanley Dulski; dearest mother of Janet Bialecki, Robert (Debora), Gerald (Nancy) and Eileen (Rob) Potter; also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Dusza) Kaszuba; sister of Richard, Raymond, and Julie (Robert) Mokski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Mother of Good Council Church, Blasdell, NY, Friday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble in church. Flowers gratefully declined.