Comedy on Tap: John Witherspoon, Marc Trinidad and HaHa Davis

There are lots of options if you want to include laughter in your St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as here are our picks for the week of March 14-20.

Legendary veteran comedian John Witherspoon returns to Buffalo for five shows at Helium Comedy Club. A native of Detroit, Witherspoon has been performing in entertainment for decades, and gained a new audience of fans with scene-stealing roles in comedy films like “Friday,” “Boomerang” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” As of late, Witherspoon has roles in the television shows “The Wayans Brothers” and Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus.” Witherspoon will perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 15 and 16, and 7:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $22, $25 and $27. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Marc Trinidad hits the stage at Rob’s Comedy Playhouse for two headlining shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 16. Taking his name from the country of his birth, Trinidad moved to Canada and pursued a career in comedy with wit and inspiration. He has impressed comics like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, earning the chance to open for both. Tickets are $12. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com

Friday Night Laughs returns to the Tralf Music Hall in downtown Buffalo with the “Big Fellas of Comedy” with shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 16. The tour is headlined by HaHa Davis, another Detroit-bred comic who became Internet famous with a number of funny viral videos on Vine and Instagram. His growing fame led to collaborations with Chance the Rapper and Snoop Dogg, an appearance in the NBA 2k18 video game and an upcoming animated series, “Big Fella.” Tickets are $40 to $45. Info: tralfmusichall.com