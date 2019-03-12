CAROCCI, Daniel M.

CAROCCI - Daniel M. March 9, 2019 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Coppola) Carocci; devoted father of Diane (late John) Devlin, Debra (James) Lobaugh and the late Margaret (Kevin) Weber and Samuel (Kathleen) Carocci; loving grandfather of Danielle Casucci, John Devlin, Daniel (Mary) Carocci, Samuel Carocci, Jennifer (Bradley) Britton, Joanne (Luke) Collard, Laura (Jake) Boyce, Lisa Lobaugh, Tyler and Sarah Weber; great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Samuel (Shirley) Carocci, the late Joseph (Lucy) Carocci, James (Angeline) Carocci, Angela (Louis) Croce and Anthony (Shirley) Carocci; son of the late Salvatore and Rose (nee Trubia) Carocci; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West ferry St.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 12:15 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 1:00 PM from St. Margaret Church. Entombment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com