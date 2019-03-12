Buffalo Police Department campaigns for diversity

The Buffalo Police Department is launching "Answer the Call," a campaign to increase the diversity of candidates to take the police entry exam in June.

The campaign includes grassroots outreach, print and online advertising, social media engagement and text and email communications to connect with people and organizations like churches, schools, social, civic and fraternal organizations, housing developments, block clubs, colleges and universities and faith-based groups, said Mayor Byron W. Brown who announced the campaign along with Commissioner Byron Lockwood at a Tuesday news conference.

May 22 is the deadline to register for the exam, which will be given June 29.

Almost 30 percent of the Buffalo Police Department employees are minorities, not counting white females, said Michael J. DeGeorge, the department's spokesman.

For more information about the application process and applicant requirements, go to www.buffalony.org or Room 1001 in City Hall, 65 Niagara Square, or call 716-851-9614.