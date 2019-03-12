Buffalo man faces 20 years, $1 million fine for allegedly selling fentanyl, heroin

A Buffalo man was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on a charge of selling fentanyl and heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of New York.

Brandon Barclay, 30, was charged with distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of heroin and butyryl fentanyl. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Prosecutors said that according to the indictment, on two separate occasions in May and June 2018, Barclay sold fentanyl and a mixture of heroin and butyryl fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Barclay was released on conditions following a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles J. Volkert Jr. is handling the case.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said the indictment is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force and the Buffalo Police Department.