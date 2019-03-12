Report: Bills add depth to O-line by signing Raiders G Jon Feliciano

The Buffalo Bills are serious about rebuilding their offensive line. The team agreed to a two-year contract with former Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano on Tuesday night, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Feliciano, 27, is a 6-foot-4-inch, 325-pounder who was a fourth-round draft pick by Oakland in 2015. He appeared in 13 games with four starts in 2018, and has played 48 career games overall, starting eight times.

Feliciano was not charged with allowing a sack or quarterback hit in 141 pass-blocking snaps in 2018, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He could push Wyatt Teller for a starting guard job, and at worst provides versatile depth on the interior.

Feliciano could make veterans Vladimir Ducasse and Russell Bodine expendable along the offensive line. Releasing them would save the Bills $4.3 million in cap space.

