New Bills center Mitch Morse will outearn entire 2018 offensive line

The Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with free-agent center Mitch Morse, according to reports.

NFL Network reported that Morse's deal is valued at $445 million with $26.5 million guaranteed. He will get $19.5 million in Year 1 and $28.375 million in Year 2.

In 2018, the Bills were last in the league in spending on the offensive line by far at $13,535,618, according to overthecap.com. That was nearly $3 million less than the Giants, who ranked 31st.

The Bills' highest-paid offensive lineman in 2018 was John Miller at $1.872 million. Miller is a free agent.

Of course, the total does not count dead money. Center Eric Wood, who was forced to retire for health reasons, counted as $10.39 million because of guaranteed money he received that counts this year. Cordy Glenn, traded to the Bengals, counted as $9.6 million.