Ex-Bill Kyle Williams qualifies for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship

Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams takes his golf game very seriously.

Williams and partner Greg Berthelot won medalist honors at the USGA U.S. Amateur Qualifier Monday at the Country Club of Louisiana to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, May 24-29 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Williams and Berthelot combined for an 8-under 64 total to win by two strokes over three other teams that also qualified.

The tournament is open to golfers with a handicap of 5.4 or better.