BIRACREE, Mary C. (Driskel)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Franklin J. Biracree; devoted mother of Thomas J. Biracree, Donna M. (Gerasimos) Stavens and Joanna C. (Charles) Brown; cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Eva, Emma, Konstantina, Mary Clare and Ella; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Clara Driskel; dear sister of Margaret, Andrew, Paul, Dorothy, James and Anne. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com