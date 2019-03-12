BARTOSZ, Kevin E. "Birdie"

Of Blasdell, NY, March 10, 2019; beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Jarosz) Bartosz; loving father of Rachel, Renee and Matt Bartosz; dear son of the late Judith (Jim) Sawicki and late Eugene M. Bartosz; dearest son-in-law of Mary Jarosz and Dennis Jarosz; brother-in-law of Dennis and Rick Jarosz; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to Matt Bartosz 11 Day Powerplay. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com