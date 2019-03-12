BARRETT, Robert Paul "Bob"

Robert Paul Barrett, on February 27, 2019, at age 44, after a valiant battle with cancer. Cherished husband of Zena (Summerer) Barrett. Loving dad of Gavin, Bobby and Hunter. Son of Robert F. and Barbara (Barry) Barrett; brother of Karen; uncle of Noura. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. All are welcome to a Celebration of Bob's Life on March 16, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St. Ambrose Church, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at ccalliance.org. Those wishing to sign Bob's guestbook may do so by visiting www.legacy.com