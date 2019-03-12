Barker Public Library announces temporary site

The Barker Public Library, destroyed in a fire on the night of Jan. 20-21 that also ruined the Village Hall, will reopen in a temporary location at 8673 Church St. in the village, library president Seanna Corwin Bradley announced Monday.

A book drop-off is available at the Church Street site. The date of the opening of the library itself has not yet been determined.

The library and village offices were located in the same building at 8706 Main St.

The Village Board plans to rebuild at the site of the fire. After the blaze – a cause has not yet been officially determined – village offices were relocated to the village Police Department, 1697 East Ave.