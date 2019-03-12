ARCANGEL, Timothy M.

ARCANGEL - Timothy M. Suddenly, March 10, 2019, age 37; beloved son of Dale M. and Barbara L. (nee Kogut) Arcangel; dear brother of Kelly (William) Kraus and Joseph Arcangel; uncle of Kyle, Riley and Rachel Kraus; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 11:00 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Tim's memory to the American Diabetes Association of WNY, 4955 N. Bailey Ave., Suite 217, Amherst, NY 14226. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com