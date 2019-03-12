ANDERSON, Karl L.

ANDERSON - Karl L. Of the West Side of Buffalo, entered into rest March 11, 2019, at age 63. Beloved companion of Denise Cable; devoted father of Lee Anderson, Courtney Anderson, Karlee (Nathan Smith) Anderson, and Nicholas Anderson; cherished Papa of Hunter, Rayna, Nathan, and Lainey; dear brother of Charles (Eileen) Anderson, Arlene Garland, and the late Judith DelGaudio; former spouse of Maryellen Anderson and Robyn Smith; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com