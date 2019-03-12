5 wide receivers still available for the Bills to consider

The Buffalo Bills were busy on the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering" period, but that didn't include addressing the wide receiver position.

Slot receivers Adam Humphries (Tampa Bay to Tennessee) and Jamison Crowder (Washington to the New York Jets) – two players widely thought to be good fits in Buffalo – signed elsewhere, as did former Carolina receiver Devin Funchess. Given the Bills' connections to the Panthers, Funchess was looked at as another possibility for Buffalo.

If the Bills do decide to dip into the receiver pool Tuesday, here's a look at who is still available:

Golden Tate: The Bills haven't been connected to Tate much in the lead up to free agency, mainly because his price tag looked like it would be too high. Perhaps no team was willing to match that, which is why he did not agree to a deal Monday. Tate did not put up big numbers with Philadelphia after coming over in a trade from Detroit, finishing with 30 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown in eight games. That was after he had 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in just seven games with the Lions, so it could be an issue with how he's used. If he gets into the Bills' price range, he should at least be considered. He has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and is the most accomplished receiver on the open market. The concern with Tate is that he'll be 31 by the start of the 2019 season. That might be older than the Bills prefer.

Tyrell Williams: The former Chargers' receiver is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. He finished 2018 with 41 catches for 653 yards and two touchdowns playing behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Los Angeles. Williams' best season came in 2016 when Allen was hurt. Williams finished that year with 69 catches (on 119 targets) for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns, so it's reasonable to think a team could view him as just needing more opportunity. Williams has played in all 16 games each of the last three years. He's more of an outside receiver, who if signed by the Bills, could push Zay Jones inside to the slot.

John Brown: The Bills were in hot pursuit of Brown last year, but he elected to sign a one-year deal with Baltimore instead. That started off as a good move, as he had 34 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns when Joe Flacco was at quarterback. That production took a nosedive when Lamar Jackson took over for the Ravens, as Brown had just eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown over the final seven games of the season. Still, Brown averaged 17.0 yards per catch last year and has averaged 15.0 yards per catch in his career, so he would be a deep threat for the Bills.

Cole Beasley: If the Bills want a pure slot receiver, Beasley would fit. He had 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year, the second-best season of his seven-year career. Beasley turns 30 next month, so like Tate, he might be a little older than the Bills prefer.

Randall Cobb: The Bills showed Monday they're not afraid to bring in players with injury concerns, and Cobb has those. He was limited to just nine games in 2018 because of hamstring and head injuries. Over the last three years, he's failed to top 653 receiving yards in a season. He turns 29 shortly before the start of the season, but injuries have robbed him of some of his speed and quickness. That could lower his price tag, though, and the Bills could see Cobb as a short-term fix at slot receiver if the price is right.