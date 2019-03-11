Share this article

Maggie O'Neill, then 6, plays in the wading pool at Garrison Park in Williamsville in this 2010 photo. The Garrison Park pool will remain open after the village closes the wading pool at Island Park. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo }

Williamsville promises to boost Island Park as it closes wading pool there

The Village of Williamsville still plans to close its Island Park wading pool as a cost-saving measure, but the Village Board promises to make improvements to the park in the future.

Those assurances, including exploring whether to install a splash pad at the park, came after the Village Board's initial plan to close the wading pool stirred some criticism online and drew two residents to Monday's meeting to protest.

The pool leaks regularly and is in need of about $5,000 in repairs that would last for just a few years, officials previously said. The village spends $10,000 annually to maintain the pool at Island Park, located within Ellicott Creek behind the Amherst Municipal Building.

Village Board members last month opted not to include funding to operate the Island Park wading pool in Williamsville's 2019-20 budget proposal. In response, a number of users online urged the village to change its mind and keep the pool open.

The village last year repaired its other wading pool at Garrison Park, which will remain in use. Williamsville also is seeking grants to pay for construction of bathrooms and changing facilities there, said Keaton DePriest, the village's director of community development.

