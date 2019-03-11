Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (March 11)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Dani Haskell, Franklinville, basketball — Scored 33 points in Far West Regionals victory over Elba, leading Panthers back to Class D state semifinals for second straight year.
- Melissa Large, Tonawanda, bowling — Knocked down 1,322 pins over six games (220.3 average) to pace Section VI girls composite team’s victory at NYSPHSAA championships in Syracuse.
- Sarah Radt, Orchard Park, bowling — Won gold medal at NYSPHAA Division I championships with total pin count of 1,358 for six games (226.3 average). High game of 267 was second-best in the competition.
- Marisa Schuppenhauer, Maple Grove, basketball — Had 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals in Section VI Class C championship victory over Chautauqua Lake. Added 14 point and seven steals in Far West Regionals defeat of Oakfield-Alabama.
