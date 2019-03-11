Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (March 11)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Jon Kurdziel, Tonawanda, bowling — Placed second in NYSPHAA Division 2 championships, knocking down 1,334 total pins over six games (222.3 average). Had tournament high single (279) in final game as Warriors took second in team scoring.
- Ja’kari Nettles, Middle Early College, basketball — Posted 23 points and 23 rebounds as Kats came back from 19 points down in final 12 minutes to win Far West Regionals and advance to Class C state semifinals.
- Matt Droney, Olean, basketball — Had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Far West Regionals victory for undefeated Huskies heading to Class B state semifinals.
- Jack Sperry, Panama, basketball — Made six 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Far West Regionals win over Belfast that put Panthers in Class D state semifinals.
