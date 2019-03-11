UB basketball lands three-star guard from Washington state

Noah Williams, a 6-3 guard from Seattle, has committed to play basketball at the University at Buffalo.

He announced his decision late Sunday night on Twitter, noting that he will continue "my pursuit of excellence" at UB.

Williams becomes the first high school player in this recruiting class for UB, which previously had signed three junior college players.

He is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of Washington in the Class of 2019.

Williams had made a campus visit over the weekend and was at Alumni Arena for Friday's regular season finale.

He just helped O'Dea High to the Class 3A Washington state title. He also had an offer from the University of Washington in his home state and interest from Boise State and Oregon State among others.