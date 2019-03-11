Two Buffalo breweries win gold at New York State Craft Beer Competition

It was only a matter of time before Buffalo's bastion of breweries broke its gold medal drought at the New York State Craft Beer Competition.

Resurgence Brewing Co. and Big Ditch Brewing both seized gold medals at the competition, whose awards were announced at a ceremony Friday in Albany before Saturday's New York Craft Brewers Festival.

In late February, 56 judges rated more than 800 beers total across 25 categories; 420 breweries in the state participated in the New York State Brewers Association challenge, which just completed its third year.

Resurgence reigned supreme in a category of amber and dark lagers, with its Ice Boom Bock triumphing over 34 rival brews. Big Ditch, which was oh-so-close last year with four bronze medals, ruled the American Double IPA category, as its Cannon Call (Lock No. 6) proved the best among 32 entries.

"This is a salute to both the hard work, attention to detail and focus on quality that our brewing staff puts in every day," said Big Ditch co-owner Matt Kahn in a message. Kahn added that Cannon Call will be both on tap and in cans this weekend at his East Huron Street taproom.

Big Ditch was also one of three Buffalo-area breweries to win silver; its Fall Black finished just behind Resurgence in amber and dark lagers, while New York Beer Project's Superfunk won silver in barrel-aged sours and Rusty Nickel's Chai Tea Milk Stout wound up second in fruit and spice beer.

Flying Bison (Aviator Red), Pressure Drop (Sticky Trees), Community Beer Works (Pun Intended), Thin Man (Tender Moments) and Resurgence (CitMo IPA) all collected bronze medals. See the full list of results here.

Auburn, NY's Prison City Pub & Brewery won the Governor's Craft Beer Cup, while the Brewery at CIA won Brewery of the Year with the highest total score from the beers it entered.

For those keen on craft beer trends, it won't be shocking to hear that the category with the most entries was Hazy IPAs, with 82. Froth Brewing, one of Buffalo's newest breweries, is perhaps the most aggressive when it comes to the style.

