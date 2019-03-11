Three penguins added to Aquarium of Niagara collection

Three new Humboldt penguins have joined the collection at the Aquarium of Niagara, bringing the total at the Niagara Falls facility to 10.

The newcomers are Mario and Montana, a breeding pair who are 15 and 13 years old, respectively, and Desi, described by the aquarium last week as "a 5-year-old bachelor with hopes he will find his mate here."

All three were acquired from the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, under the direction of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"We are able to work with other facilities to help the Humboldt penguin population and grow our colony," said Richelle Swem, curator of animal care at the aquarium. "All the penguins are acclimating well to their new home and with their new colony members."