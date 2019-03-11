Three Lockport schools all clear after shelter-in-place

Three Lockport schools had a shelter-in-place issued Monday morning for approximately two hours before the all-clear was given, according to Lockport police.

Lockport police said that the shelter-in-place was called at Lockport High, Lockport High West and North Park Junior High. Lockport Police dispatch confirmed that the shelter-in-place was prompted by a threat of some kind, but they were unable to elaborate on what kind of threat.

The shelter-in-place began sometime after 9 a.m. and ended sometime after 11:30 a.m., according to Lockport police dispatch.

According to the New York Department of Education website, a shelter-in-place is an emergency situation that is used to shelter students and staff inside the building. In many shelter-in-place situations, students in hallways return to their assigned classrooms and attendance is taken while teachers and staff await further instructions.