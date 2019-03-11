This Week in Buffalo: What does education taste like?

Given how difficult it is to own or work in a restaurant, it's worth commending culinary students for their ambition and boldness. A little encouragement for those choosing this challenging career path comes Wednesday in Salvatore's through the annual Taste of Education.

High school students from four BOCES programs - in Medina, Sanborn, Angola and Ashville - will serve elegant stuffed fare, with proceeds from the event funding scholarships.

Here's what else is happening in Buffalo this week:

Taste of Education, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in Salvatore's Italian Gardens (6461 Transit Road, Depew). Cost is $25 in advance.

The Western New York chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association showcases the abilities of local high school culinary students, honed through several BOCES programs - which use the national ProStart curriculum for its classes. They will create dishes under the "stuffed" theme, including mini beef Wellingtons, apple pie egg rolls and shrimp-stuffed cucumbers.

The News' Andrew Galarneau passes along the full menu and the local chefs involved in the "Iron Chef"-style competition. Proceeds from the event will be given as scholarships to aspiring culinary workers.

Music Industry Alliance kickoff, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in EXPO Market (617 Main St.). Free to attend.

Music Is Art Foundation, which was begun by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac, takes another step with the formation of the Music Industry Alliance (conveniently also an MIA), which "seeks to capitalize on the positive vibes and sense of shared discovery" the festival delivers each year.

The kickoff event in EXPO will serve as an introduction to the alliance's aims, which, from a broad perspective, focus on better connectivity in the regional music scene with the goal of strengthening the community as a whole.

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour: Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?", 7 p.m. Monday, March 11 in Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Cover is $7 at the door.

Unless you're an extreme history buff, this Marvin Gaye album is probably not best suited to physical acts of love. Quips aside, this concept album on the harsh realities of the aftermath of the Vietnam War, particularly when soldiers return home to America. Thanks to the stirring and relevant subject matter, Gaye's work became central to 1970s soul, leading to two relaunches - a deluxe version in 2001 and a super deluxe edition in 2011.

Eric Tyrone Crittenden, Jay Moynihan and host Jeff Miers are among the eight musicians who will play tracks from the album following a listening session and a panel discussion that includes 97 Rock's Anita West.

Irish House Party and St. Patrick's Day Sing-along, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 in Adolf's Old First Ward Tavern (555 South Park Ave.). No charge, although donations for Buffalo String Works will be accepted.

Continue preparing for St. Patrick's Day at Adolf's in the Old First Ward, where the South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club - which promotes group singing - guides a sing-along and injects the spirit of the holiday at the neighborhood tavern.

Buffalo String Works, which will benefit from a donation at the event, connects refugee students with string instruments such as the violin, viola, cello and bass. The National played a benefit show for BSW in December 2017.

The Dockside anniversary party, 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at 153 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. Free to attend.

Known for its bustling patio on the shores of the Erie Canal, the Dockside has been a fixture for eaters and drinkers in the Tonawandas for the last five years since major changes. A summer-only bar-restaurant until new ownership took over in 2014 and expanded the size of the restaurant, the Dockside just revamped its menu again in January, but left favorites like the roast beet salad and the popular 12-ounce burger.

A complimentary buffet will be available to patrons on Wednesday as the Dockside hits a milestone.

Tab Benoit's Whiskey Bayou Revue, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 on Tuesday, March 12 in Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). Tickets are $34 in advance or $39 at the door.

Who cares if Benoit is a little late for the Mardi Gras celebrations in Buffalo? The Louisiana-born blues guitarist/vocalist has released a whopping 20 albums - with 2015's "Night Train" his most recent - and he's since formed Whiskey Bayou Records to nurture rising musicians. Eric Johanson and Jeff McCarty, both members of the label, will join Benoit on Tuesday's bill.

"Angels in America: Part One - Millennium Approaches," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 in Shea's Smith Theatre (658 Main St.). Runs through March 23, and cost is $30 in advance.

More than 20 years ago, former Buffalo theater Studio Arena tackled "Angels in America," Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the AIDS epidemic, homosexuality and political/social issues in the 1980s.

Now, Second Generation trots out its own rendition, and News reviewer Melinda Miller doled out four stars to the production, explaining how director Greg Natale and the troupe's message extends far beyond AIDS and homosexuality.

BONUS: Food as Medicine with Massachusetts Avenue Project and Jericho Road Community Health Center, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Mass Ave. Project (387 Massachussetts Ave.). Cost is pay what you can.

Sold out: Lucy Dacus in Babeville; Mental Health Association dinner at the Atrium @ Rich's.

