Buffalo police ID teens killed, wounded in triple shooting

The 18-year-old Buffalo resident who died following a triple shooting Friday night was identified Monday as Deron Allen by Buffalo Police.

Police also identified two 16-year-old boys wounded in the incident at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on St. Lawrence Avenue in North Buffalo, and said their conditions are improving.

Clifton Eutsey of Buffalo improved from critical to fair condition at Erie County Medical Center as of Monday afternoon, police said. Marquese Richardson of Buffalo was treated and released from ECMC.

Buffalo police say the incident was not random and remains under investigation. Police request anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.