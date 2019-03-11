South Buffalo man accused of taking police patrol car arraigned

A South Buffalo man accused of stealing a police patrol vehicle last week has been arraigned on eight criminal counts, plus numerous traffic charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres ordered Robert Closs, 78, of Culver Road, held pending a forensic examination, after which bail will be set at $10,000. Charges include first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny.

He is due back in court March 20.

Closs allegedly drove a police SUV away last Wednesday while officers were answering a call on Culver Road, then allegedly struck several vehicles on South Park Avenue, including the police car that was chasing him. He was treated in Erie County Medical Center for broken bones.