Louise Slaughter named to National Women's Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON – The late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter has been named to the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

Slaughter, a 16-term congresswoman who died at the age of 88 a year ago, will be inducted at a ceremony at the facility in September. This year's 10 inductees also include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda, activist Angela Davis and attorney Gloria Allred.

"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," said Betty Bayer, the hall's president.

Slaughter, a Fairport Democrat, represented parts of Buffalo from 2003 to 2012. She was a prolific legislator, winning passage of a law that bars lawmakers from trading stocks based on knowledge they gleaned from their legislative work as well as a ban on discrimination based on one's genetic makeup.

Created in 1969, the hall honors women of great achievement in American life.