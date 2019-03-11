SCHWARTZ, Robert

SCHWARTZ - Robert March 10, 2019. Husband of Jean Suto and the late Carole Lesses Schwartz; father of Stephen (Kristy Cook) Schwartz, Barbara (Louis) Nuchereno, Edward (Sharon) Schwartz and Lewis (Patricia) Schwartz; grandfather of Casey, Rachel, Ellie, Hannah, Jonas, Sophie and Pierson; brother-in-law of Donald (Betsy) and Richard (Norma) Lesses; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Tuesday, 11 AM at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Shiva will be held Tuesday through Thursday, 6:30-8:30 PM, with Prayer Services each evening 7 PM at Barb and Lou's residence. Arrangements by Mesnekoff funeral home. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com