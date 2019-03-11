Share this article

print logo
Latasha Colbert comforts Jeishnaly Rivera Tossas of 197 Playter as smoke and flames pour from the building while firefighters work. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Residents make it out OK in Broadway-Fillmore blaze

|Published |Updated

All residents made it out safely from a blaze that did extensive damage to a residential structure in the Broadway-Fillmore section of Buffalo Monday afternoon, according to Buffalo Fire Department officials.

The Buffalo Fire Department battled the fire at 197 Playter St., a 2 1/2-story building, for about 45 minutes before it was deemed under control, according to radio dispatchers. Playter runs north-south between Broadway and Paderewski Drive.

Two additional engines were called in as crews battled flames in the attic.

News Chief Photographer Derek Gee contributed to this story.

Story topics: / /

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a staff reporter for The Buffalo News. He is a former deputy sports editor; before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
There are no comments - be the first to comment