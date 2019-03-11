Residents make it out OK in Broadway-Fillmore blaze

All residents made it out safely from a blaze that did extensive damage to a residential structure in the Broadway-Fillmore section of Buffalo Monday afternoon, according to Buffalo Fire Department officials.

The Buffalo Fire Department battled the fire at 197 Playter St., a 2 1/2-story building, for about 45 minutes before it was deemed under control, according to radio dispatchers. Playter runs north-south between Broadway and Paderewski Drive.

Two additional engines were called in as crews battled flames in the attic.

News Chief Photographer Derek Gee contributed to this story.