Reporters' Notebook: March 11, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Douglas Adams, author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and born on this date in 1952, “A common mistake people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools.”

• • •

GIFT IDEAS – A wide selection of handmade goods will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary’s Spring Craft and Baked Goods Sale in the hospital atrium.

• • •

LENTEN FARE – All are welcome for “Come to the Table,” a five-week ecumenical series of luncheons and study sponsored by the Ken-Ton Clergy Association at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning this week in the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Participants should bring a lunch. Desserts and beverages will be provided. For info, call Rev. Ruth E. Snyder at 875-3365.

• • •

EXPERTISE – Gerald Halligan, author of “Lackawanna” in the “Images of America” book series, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free weekly IMAGINE series in the Central Library in Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. It begins at noon with a Great Courses video.

SUNY Brockport associate professor and costume designer Gail Argetsinger will talk about how styles and technology influenced what people wore to the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Tickets are $3. For info, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

• • •

STOP AND EAT – The Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Fire Company No. 2 hosts a roast beef dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fire hall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Cost is $10. Desserts are $1 each. For reservations, call 754-7617 or 297-2682.

• • •

COMFORT ZONE – St. Stephens-Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive near Union Road, Amherst, is starting Grief-Share, a series of sessions to offer support those who have lost loved ones. They begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more info, call the church office at 632-4226.

• • •

TURA-LURA-LURA – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club holds its third annual Irish House Party and St. Patrick’s Day Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, Hamburg Street and South Park Avenue. Admission is free. Donations are welcome to Buffalo String Works, which serves refugee students in Buffalo.

• • •

STRING WIZARD – Buffalo Music Hall of Fame member Alyn Syms, former lead guitarist for Rick James’ Stone City Band, has developed what he calls “acoustic guitar with a medieval flair.” He will bring along 11 guitars when he debuts his latest work, “Camerata,” in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Aurora Theatre, 673 Main St., East Aurora.

Opening will be singer and guitarist Holly K., who released a new CD, “Flew to the Moon,” last month. Tickets are $20. VIP tickets at $30 include reserved seats and a copy of Syms’ greatest hits CD. For tickets, visit theauroratheatre.com.

• • •

YOU CAN HELP – The Rural Outreach Center, 730 Olean Road, East Aurora, is seeking volunteers for its Social Work Assistance Team. An informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more info, call 240-2220 or visit theroc.co.

• • •

