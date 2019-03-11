Bills add depth, competition at cornerback by signing Kevin Johnson

The Buffalo Bills have added some competition at cornerback.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson, who visited the team last week as a free agent after being released by the Houston Texans, has agreed to contract terms. Length and value of the contract have not yet been revealed.

"I feel good about this new opportunity," Johnson told the Houston Chronicle of signing with the Bills. "I'm looking to help them win games. I'm hoping to bring them a great cornerback. I'm going to be a hard-working corner, doing my best to help them win."

Johnson, a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Texans, has dealt with injuries over the last three years, appearing in just 19 games and making eight starts in that time. He has played in all 16 games just once in his career, as a rookie in 2015. Johnson was released last week by Houston, which elected not to pay his fifth-year option salary of $9.069 million. That was guaranteed for injury only, meaning Johnson has been medically cleared, or else he could not be cut.

Johnson missed all but one game in 2018 after suffering a pair of concussions. The first of those occurred in a preseason game. Less than a month later, Johnson suffered another concussion in the season opener against the Patriots, and was then shut down for the rest of the year.

"They told me I’m cleared, good to go and I’m in great shape moving forward,” Johnson told the Chronicle about his concussion history. “I’m feeling good. I’m going to be ready to go next season."

In addition to his concussions, Johnson has also had a pair of foot surgeries to repair Lisfranc fractures, and had wrist surgery after his rookie year. He played under current Bills defensive backs coach John Butler for his first three NFL seasons.

In his best season to date, Kevin Johnson was well on his way to a top-15 overall graded season in 2016 before injury shut him down. He was targeted 27 times and allowed 14 receptions for just 152 yards with 4 PBUs and no TDs allowed on 180 snaps in coverage. https://t.co/MI0TcQ5OfB — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 11, 2019

Johnson, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, is 26. He figures to compete with Levi Wallace for the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White. Because Johnson was released last week, he's eligible to sign with the Bills immediately, rather than having to wait for the official start to the new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He also took free-agent visits to Cleveland and the New York Jets.