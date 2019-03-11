PSE has impressive haul of state Emmy nominations; Channel 2's Ewing gets two nods

At least one arm of the Pegula Sports and Entertainment empire has reached its potential.

Cheers to the television arm of PSE, which recently was nominated for 11 New York State Emmy Awards for programs and stories that ran from Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2018.

The highest profile nominations went to shows giving fans an inside look at the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

“Embedded,” in which PSE’s camera followed the Bills in training camp a la the HBO training camp series, “Hard Knocks,” was nominated in the sports documentary category.

“Beyond Blue and Gold” and “Beyond Blue and Red,” which go behind the scenes and humanize the players on the two teams owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, the Sabres and the Bills, received a combined three nominations in different categories.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) led the local network affiliates with three nominations, with WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and WIVB-TV (Channel 4) earning two apiece.

Reporter Claudine Ewing received Channel 2’s two nominations. She received one for a story, “I Didn’t Do It,” about Valentino Dixon, who was exonerated after being in prison for 27 years. Her other nomination was for “Scott’s Last Story on the Gift of Life,” which was about her completing a story started by the late reporter Scott Brown.

Surprisingly, Channel 7 investigative reporter Charlie Specht wasn’t nominated for his reports on the sexual abuse scandal in the Buffalo Diocese of the Catholic Church. Part 3 of the series came after the deadline for nominations, which meant only the first two parts could be entered. Part 3 can be eligible next year. The two investigative reporter categories were dominated by stations in the New York City market.

Asked in a text if he was surprised and disappointed, Specht responded: “I was surprised, but I honestly can’t be disappointed because the stories had such an impact.”

Here is the list of the local Emmy nominations station by station, starting with PSE, the categories they were nominated in and the talent connected to the nominated programs.

Children/Youth

"Beyond Blue and Gold: Game On." Jan. 22, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive producer; Lauren Hall, producer/director; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer; Joseph DeBenedictis, editor; Kim Pegula, executive producer.

Military

"Buffalo Bills Honor Flight." May 22, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive Producer; Ben Woody, cinematographer; Michael Bahrenburg, editor; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer.

Sport Program Series

"Beyond Blue & Red: Composite." Sept. 17, 2017. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive producer; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer/director; Scott Balzer, editor; Sam Lack, cinematographer; Kim Pegula, executive producer.

Sports Documentary:

"Buffalo Bills: Embedded." Aug. 16, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive producer; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer/director; Kyle Toot, producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Marc Davies, director of photography; Scott Balzer, editor; Joseph DeBenedictis, lead editor; CJ Gates, editor; Lindsey Caber, graphic designer; Jeff Matthews, producer; Chris Jenkins, producer; Sam Lack, cinematographer; Simon Tuckey, cinematographer; James Acton, cinematographer; Corrina Dolan, cinematographer.

Sports: Interview/Discussion

"Beyond Blue & Red: Write It All Out." Nov. 14, 2017. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive producer; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer/director; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Joseph DeBenedictis, editor.

Sports: One Time Special

"Playoff Caliber: The End of the Drought." Feb. 2, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Mark Preisler, executive producer; Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer/director; Joseph DeBenedictis, producer/editor; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Kyle Toot, producer; Mark Blaszak, cinematographer; David Jackson, motion designer; Jeff Matthews, producer; Chris Jenkins, producer; Michael Adamek, cinematographer; Sam Lack, cinematographer; Simon Tuckey, cinematographer; James Acton, cinematographer.

Public Current Community Affairs Feature Segment

“One Buffalo: Football Town.” Sept. 3, 2017. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, producer/director; Mark Preisler, executive producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Travis Carlson, producer.

Commercial

“Yancey's Fancy: Transform Your World.” Nov. 20, 2017. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Frank Cravotta, executive producer.

“Buffalo Sabres: Actions Speak.” June 22, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Frank Cravotta, executive producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Chelsea Kowalik, graphic designer; Dylan Goodsell, motion designer.

“UB: Bold Buffalo Campaign.” April 30, 2018. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Frank Cravotta, executive producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer; Aaron Rizzo, director of photography; Michael Bahrenburg, editor.

“New Era Cap: ProLight." Nov. 21, 2017. (Pegula Sports and Entertainment). Frank Cravotta, executive producer; Kim Pegula, executive producer.

Channel 7

Evening Newscast, markets 50-99: “Whiteout in Western New York,” Jan. 2, 2018. (WKBW-TV). Paula D’Amico, producer; Ashley Rowe, anchor; Aaron Mentkowski, meteorologist; Jeff Russo, anchor; Bohdan Petriv, photographer; Hannah Buehler, reporter.

Sports: One Time Special: “Kelly Tough: #12 Never Gives Up.” July 18, 2018. (WKBW-TV). Shannon Ross, executive producer; Jeff Wick, photographer/editor; Keith Radford, anchor.

Talent: Reporter – Medical: Jeff Rusack. Feb. 28, 2018. (WKBW-TV).

Channel 2

Continuing coverage: "I Didn't Do It: Exonerated after 27 Years in Prison." July 17, 2018. (WGRZ-TV). Claudine Ewing, reporter; Andy DeSantis, Bob Mancuso, photojournalists.

Human Interest News: “Scott's Last Story on the Gift of Life." March 30, 2018. (WGRZ-TV). Claudine Ewing, reporter; Dooley O’Rourke photojournalist.

Channel 4

Military: “Honor Flight Military News,” May 28, 2018. (WIVB-TV). Lisa Polster, news director.

Promotion: News/Program Promo - Single Spot: "Mother Nature." April 10, 2018. (WIVB-TV). Kurt Murphy, writer/editor/animator; James J. Diavastes, videographer.

The Emmy winners will be announced May 4 at the 62nd annual gala in New York City.

Lauren Hall has left PSE. A former Channel 4 reporter, Hall may have been best known for her work at PSE interviewing people in the crowd in KeyBank Center on Sabres game days. She lost that assignment this season.

Meanwhile, PSE recently posted a job for a multimedia journalist.

According to the job post, the new hire “will be responsible for contributing to PSE media properties by reporting on our teams and events across all media and social platforms, along with potential fill-in hosting for our radio and TV entities.”

I had to laugh last week when ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez remarked about Sabres winger Jason Pominville’s stopping his own sure goal in a game against Edmonton. “Talk about self-sabotage. This guy is going to say the wrong name at his own wedding, isn’t he. I’ve never seen that before.”

Pominville is married so he isn’t in jeopardy of getting his wife’s name wrong at his own wedding.

