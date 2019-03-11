NIESEN, Barbara T. (Michalowski)

Age 76, of Marilla, NY, March 7, 2019, beloved wife of Neal E. Niesen; dear mother of Craig M. Niesen and the late Cynthia (Paul) Johnson; also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Thomas (Sue) Michalowski. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY on Tuesday, March 12th, at 10 AM. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com