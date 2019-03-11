Niagara University fires men's basketball coach Chris Casey

Niagara University has fired men's basketball coach Chris Casey, the school announced Monday.

Casey's dismissal come four days after the Purple Eagles lost to Monmouth, 76-72, in the first round of the MAAC Tournament on Thursday in Albany. Casey did not respond to the News for comment Monday morning.

Casey's firing also comes a little more than four months after Niagara gave him a contract extension through 2021-2022.

A statement released by the Niagara athletic department said athletic director Simon Gray will immediately begin a national search for the next men's basketball coach.

“Chris Casey is a man of integrity and he was 100 percent committed to Niagara University during his time as head coach of our storied men’s basketball program,” Gray said in the statement. “Chris worked tirelessly, but we were not able to sustain success over the six years of his tenure. The tradition of Niagara basketball is strong. The process of finding a servant leader who will return our program to excellence is underway.”

In six years at Niagara, Casey had a record of 64-129, including 39-77 in the MAAC.

The Purple Eagles finished 13-19 and in a three-way tie for last place in the MAAC at 6-12. Niagara dropped to the lowest seed in the tournament after a loss to Siena to end the regular season, combined with Saint Peter's win against Fairfield. Niagara went 1-3 combined against Saint Peter’s and Fairfield this season.

The Purple Eagles also finished 2-8 in their final 10 games, including a 2-6 record in February.

The Purple Eagles have only finished above .500 once in those six years. Niagara was 19-14 in 2017-18, and lost in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament. The Purple Eagles didn't advance past the conference quarterfinals in Casey’s six years as head coach.

