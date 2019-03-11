Niagara Falls man sentenced to three years for sex with 14-year-old girl

A judge Monday sentenced Isaiah J. Neal, 22, of Niagara Falls, to three years in state prison for statutory rape.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on 10 years of post-release supervision for the Ontario Avenue man, who had sex with a 14-year-old girl in his home Sept. 29 and later pleaded guilty to third-degree rape.

Neal spoke of "irresponsible behavior which is completely out of character for me."

Neal previously pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for breaking into the North Tonawanda High School football press box in 2014.

After Neal went through drug treatment, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Neal still owes the school district $2,137 in restitution for the damage, according to a court order filed in December.