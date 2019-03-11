MARDINO MARDOCHINO, Samuel

MARDINO MARDOCHINO - Samuel March 8, 2019 of Eden, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 93 years, beloved husband of the late Hannah E. (Lynch) Mardino; loving father of Kathy, Sam (Heather) and the late June Mardino; grandfather of Hannah and Mason Mardino; brother of Neil (Shirley), James (Anita), Angie (late Monroe) Sherman, Robert (Darlene), Richard (Sarah) Mardino and the late Anthony (Lila), Peter (Viola), Ralph (Josephine), Alfonso, John (Madeline) Mardino; brother-in-law of Lenore Mardino. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Route 62) North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY. Sam was an avid hunter, cook, fisherman and member of Ringle Ranch card club "Jingles".