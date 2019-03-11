Letter: Strong defense in favor of using Thiessen columns

I applaud The Buffalo News for printing weekly columns of Marc Thiessen. Reading his articles is like taking a deep breath of fresh air on a warm spring day. Marc gives readers insight and an accurate account of past political events as they unfold while stating the facts.

There are no smokescreens or dogmatic views in his letters, just plain old journalism at it best. His conservative viewpoints are spot-on and refreshing to read.

Anthony Hammill

South Buffalo